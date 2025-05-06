Mohamed Salah bids an emotional farewell to Trent as he heads to Real Madrid

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah penned a heartfelt message to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will become a Real Madrid player at the end of the season. The Egyptian forward shared his tribute to his teammate on his Instagram page.

Read also: Carragher warns Trent about deteriorating relationship with Liverpool fans after move to Real

Salah posted several photos alongside Trent, captioning them with a touching phrase.

"It’s been a pleasure sharing a special friendship with you and playing alongside you. I wish you the best and I am sure we will meet again," Mohamed wrote.

As a reminder, it was revealed yesterday that Trent Alexander-Arnold has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to join the Spanish giants at the end of the current season. The deal, reportedly set for six years, is expected to be officially signed in July 2025.

It’s also worth noting that Real Madrid is keen to register Trent for the Club World Cup and is even willing to pay Liverpool compensation for an early contract termination. However, the £0.5 million offered by the Spaniards doesn’t satisfy the Reds, so negotiations are set to continue.