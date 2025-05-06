RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Mohamed Salah bids an emotional farewell to Trent as he heads to Real Madrid

Mohamed Salah bids an emotional farewell to Trent as he heads to Real Madrid

Football news Today, 04:35
Ileana Sanchez Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Mohamed Salah bids an emotional farewell to Trent as he heads to Real Madrid Photo: https://www.instagram.com/mosalah / Author unknown

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah penned a heartfelt message to Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will become a Real Madrid player at the end of the season. The Egyptian forward shared his tribute to his teammate on his Instagram page.

Salah posted several photos alongside Trent, captioning them with a touching phrase.

"It’s been a pleasure sharing a special friendship with you and playing alongside you. I wish you the best and I am sure we will meet again," Mohamed wrote.

As a reminder, it was revealed yesterday that Trent Alexander-Arnold has reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid to join the Spanish giants at the end of the current season. The deal, reportedly set for six years, is expected to be officially signed in July 2025.

It’s also worth noting that Real Madrid is keen to register Trent for the Club World Cup and is even willing to pay Liverpool compensation for an early contract termination. However, the £0.5 million offered by the Spaniards doesn’t satisfy the Reds, so negotiations are set to continue.

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool
Popular news
Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation Lifestyle Yesterday, 09:15 Will pay crazy money. Ronaldo hires personal chef for Ibiza vacation
Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:50 Devoted son. Cristiano Ronaldo shares heartfelt Mother’s Day message
Primera LPF (Argentine Championship), Apertura 2025. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability Football news Yesterday, 04:36 Primera LPF. Team of the week: Molina's explosiveness, Rio's triumph, and Arce's impenetrability
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 04 may 2025, 15:54 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations 2025. Fixtures, results, and standings
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news 03 may 2025, 03:44 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final Football news 01 may 2025, 07:43 Very upset. Ronaldo talks to himself after Al-Nassr's defeat in the AFC Champions League semi-final
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Lamontville Golden Arrows - : - Orlando Pirates Today, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Lamontville Golden Arrows
-
Orlando Pirates
-
13:30
Inter - : - Barcelona Today, 15:00 Champions League
Inter
-
Barcelona
-
15:00
Bucaramanga - : - Racing Club Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Bucaramanga
-
Racing Club
-
18:00
Carabobo FC - : - Botafogo RJ Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Carabobo FC
-
Botafogo RJ
-
18:00
Alianza Lima - : - Sao Paulo Today, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Alianza Lima
-
Sao Paulo
-
18:00
Fortaleza - : - Colo Colo Today, 20:30 Copa Libertadores
Fortaleza
-
Colo Colo
-
20:30
San Antonio Bulo Bulo - : - Club Atletico Penarol Today, 22:00 Copa Libertadores
San Antonio Bulo Bulo
-
Club Atletico Penarol
-
22:00
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Chippa United 07 may 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Paris Saint-Germain - : - Arsenal 07 may 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain
-
Arsenal
-
15:00
Deportivo Tachira - : - LDU de Quito 07 may 2025, 18:00 Copa Libertadores
Deportivo Tachira
-
LDU de Quito
-
18:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:41 The Club World Cup disrupts Tuchel's plans for England's June international window Motorsport News Today, 05:34 Tragedy in the UK: Two riders killed in horrific crash on the track Football news Today, 05:13 Former referee assesses Kaizer Chiefs' penalty claims in match against Orlando Pirates Lifestyle Today, 04:57 Serena Williams dazzles in a stunning dress at the Met Gala 2025 Football news Today, 04:52 The referee appointed for the upcoming El Clásico has been revealed Football news Today, 04:44 Insult or mockery? Catalan media claim Barcelona rejected Trent transfer Football news Today, 04:35 Mohamed Salah bids an emotional farewell to Trent as he heads to Real Madrid Football news Today, 04:25 Manchester United considers Milinković-Savić as Onana replacement Lifestyle Today, 04:19 Expanding his empire. Messi announces launch of Más+ drink sales in the UK and Ireland Football news Today, 04:16 It is known when the Brazil national team plans to announce the new head coach
Sport Predictions
Football Today Smouha vs El-Gaish: Who will pull away from the relegation zone? Basketball Today Monaco vs Barcelona. Prediction and bet for the match on May 6, 2025 Basketball Today Panathinaikos vs Anadolu Efes: Prediction and bet for the May 6, 2025 game Football Today Sportivo Luqueño vs Godoy Cruz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Carabobo vs Botafogo: Can Botafogo clinch a playoff spot in the Copa Libertadores? Football Today Nacional Potosi vs Guarani prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Vitoria vs Defensa y Justicia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - May 7, 2025 Football Today Alianza Lima vs São Paulo prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Football Today Atlético Bucaramanga vs Racing prediction, H2H and probable lineups – May 7, 2025 Basketball Today Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers: Prediction and bet for the May 7, 2025 matchup
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores