Moeneeb Josephs says why Rulani Mokwena is not ideal to replace Jose Rivero!

Orlando Pirates legend Moeneeb Josephs shared his opinion on the potential appointment of South African Rulani Mokwena, who he believes will not be a good choice following the departure of Jose Rivero.

At the end of last month, the Buccaneers announced that their current coach Jose Rivero would be leaving at the end of the current season in South Africa, and since his arrival in 2022, the coach has stolen the limelight with his distinctive, attacking style of football that has brought him so much success.

Why Moeneeb Josephs criticised Rulani Mokwena's return?

Bray Josephs says it would be a bad idea to go back to the past to appoint Mokwena and that he would struggle to coach Orlando Pirates.

Speaking to Soccer Beat, Moeneeb said: "If we’re looking to bring Rulani Mokwena back at Pirates, as good as he is, why should we wear old shoes again?… From what I remember, when Mokwena was at Pirates, there were a whole lot of issues and tantrums, and our supporters were not too happy about that, It was boiling when he and Micho were there, the relationship they had, and the way he left, for me, that left a sour taste."