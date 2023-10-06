"Modric is unhappy, and it's evident". Ancelotti on the playing time of the Croatian midfielder

During a press conference, Ancelotti commented on the situation with Modric and his playing time.

The Italian coach stated that Modric is unhappy, and it's evident. Ancelotti talks to the Croatian midfielder every day and sees that the player is motivated and wants to play.

"In the dressing room, there is no player like him. He's a leader. His importance is maximum. I love Modric very much, we all love him," said the coach.

Furthermore, he addressed the rumors of a possible transfer for Modric in January. Ancelotti is confident that Modric won't leave the Real Madrid, and he doesn't want to leave. He considers himself an important player, and the club reciprocates that.

It's worth noting that Lionel Messi, the captain of Inter Miami, and club owner David Beckham want to see Luka Modric in their team. In recent matches, Modric has not been part of the starting lineup for Real Madrid.

This situation surprises the Croatian player, as he extended his contract with the condition of being a competitive player, not just based on his previous contributions to the club. He has mentioned that irregular participation makes everyone unhappy, and after his career at Real, this situation seems strange to him. However, the coach has his reasons.