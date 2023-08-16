Modric disappointed with Real Madrid role

Longtime Real Madrid leader Luka Modric is frustrated with his role in the team.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Croatian player hoped for a more significant place in the squad after renewing his contract with the Madrid club.

At the same time, head coach Carlo Ancelotti sees the situation differently. The Italian specialist does not plan to regularly include Modric in the starting lineup.

Earlier it was reported that 37-year-old Luka Modric did not agree to the tempting offer of the Saudi club Al-Nasra. Then the footballer said that he wanted to stay at Real Madrid and fight for the club where he spent most of his career. His new contract with Real Madrid runs until the end of next season.

Modric has been playing for the Royal Club since 2012. The Croatian midfielder made 51 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the player is currently valued at €10 million.