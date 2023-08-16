RU RU
Main News Modric disappointed with Real Madrid role

Modric disappointed with Real Madrid role

Football news Today, 04:11
Modric disappointed with Real Madrid role Photo: Real Madrid Twitter

Longtime Real Madrid leader Luka Modric is frustrated with his role in the team.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the Croatian player hoped for a more significant place in the squad after renewing his contract with the Madrid club.

At the same time, head coach Carlo Ancelotti sees the situation differently. The Italian specialist does not plan to regularly include Modric in the starting lineup.

Earlier it was reported that 37-year-old Luka Modric did not agree to the tempting offer of the Saudi club Al-Nasra. Then the footballer said that he wanted to stay at Real Madrid and fight for the club where he spent most of his career. His new contract with Real Madrid runs until the end of next season.

Modric has been playing for the Royal Club since 2012. The Croatian midfielder made 51 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring six goals and providing six assists.

According to Transfermarkt, the player is currently valued at €10 million.

Ponomarenko Yurij Ponomarenko Yurij Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Real Madrid LaLiga Spain
Popular news
Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 12:59 Neymar joins club from Saudi Arabia
Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England Football news 14 aug 2023, 17:03 Manchester United win a tough victory in the 1st round of the championship of England
Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m Football news 14 aug 2023, 14:03 Chelsea buy young Ecuadorian for €134m
Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League Football news 13 aug 2023, 13:34 Chelsea and Liverpool draw in the Premier League
The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach Football news 13 aug 2023, 11:30 The Italian national team unexpectedly lost the head coach
Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time Football news 13 aug 2023, 10:52 Real Madrid lose their main defender for a long time
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 06:56 Ziyech finally found a new club Football news Today, 06:42 Roma announce the return of the world champion Football news Today, 05:00 De Gea has decided on a new club Football news Today, 04:11 Modric disappointed with Real Madrid role Football news Today, 03:33 Messi continues to score in the USA Football news Yesterday, 15:36 Arsenal announce signing of Spain goalkeeper Football news Yesterday, 15:29 Chelsea close to signing talented French midfielder Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Liverpool star could move to Al-Nasr Ronaldo Football news Yesterday, 15:15 Saudi Al-Hilal intercept Bayern's transfer target Football news Yesterday, 13:10 Inter announce signing of Brazilian defender
Sport Predictions
Football Today Flora vs Farul predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football Today QPR vs Norwich predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Sevilla predictions and betting tips on August 16, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Breidablik vs Zrinjski predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Ludogorets vs Astana: predictions and betting tips on the Europa League match on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 Dnipro-1 vs Slavia Prague predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023 Football 17 aug 2023 BATE vs Sheriff predictions and betting tips on August 17, 2023