Modrić and Lovren have problems with the law at home

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and former Croatian national team defender Dejan Lovren have legal problems in their home country.

According to a source, the prosecutor's office in Osijek has charged both players with perjury.

The investigation believes that the players lied when they were testifying in a case about tax non-payment by the former president of Zagreb Dinamo Zdravko Mamic.

Interestingly, this is not the first time in Croatia that Modric and Lovren have been accused of giving false testimony. In 2017, they faced similar charges, but the players were acquitted.