MLS, Players Union Reached Club World Cup Bonus Deal Mid-Tournament

Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association reached a revised bonus agreement during the Club World Cup, sources confirmed to The Athletic. The new deal, struck just two days before Inter Miami’s clash with PSG, raised minimum player payouts by 40% from the $1 million cap set in the current CBA.

Players also secured 30% of all performance-based prize money with no ceiling. LAFC received an additional $250,000 for their qualifying win over Club América. Miami earned the biggest bonus—$4.7 million—after advancing past the group stage, the only MLS team to do so.

Concacaf teams were awarded $9.55 million just for participating, plus $2 million per win, $1 million per draw, and an additional $7.5 million for reaching the round of 16.

Tensions flared during negotiations, with the MLSPA accusing the league of using “stonewalling, threats and retaliation.” The conflict went public when Seattle Sounders players wore "Club World Cash Grab" shirts in protest. Despite three losses, Seattle’s squad earned $1.4 million.

The CBA remains in effect until 2028, but major structural changes being considered post-2026 could prompt early negotiations. MLS owners were also allowed to convert up to $750,000 in bonuses into allocation money—an option all three participating clubs exercised.