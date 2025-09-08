RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news MLS Hands Suárez Three-Game Ban After Spitting Incident

MLS Hands Suárez Three-Game Ban After Spitting Incident

Football news Today, 22:05
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
MLS Hands Suárez Three-Game Ban After Spitting Incident MLS Hands Suárez Three-Game Ban After Spitting Incident

According to US media reports, Major League Soccer has suspended Luis Suárez for three matches following the post-final melee that erupted between Inter Miami and the Seattle Sounders after the Leagues Cup decider. Suárez was at the center of the chaos, first putting Obed Vargas in a headlock before cameras caught him shouting at and spitting on Sounders security director Gene Ramirez.

The 38-year-old forward will now miss Miami’s next three fixtures: away at Charlotte FC on September 13, a home rematch against Seattle on September 16, and another home match against DC United on September 20. The sanction adds to those already handed down by the Leagues Cup disciplinary committee, which gave Suárez six games, Sergio Busquets two, and Tomás Áviles three. Yet with both Suárez and Busquets out of contract at the end of the season, it is unclear whether they will serve those tournament suspensions.

Suárez took to Instagram four days after the final to apologize. “It was a moment of great tension and frustration, where right after the match things happened that shouldn’t have happened, but that doesn’t justify the reaction I had. I was wrong and I sincerely regret it,” he wrote.

The league also revoked the credentials of Seattle psychologist Steven Lenhart, a former MLS player, for the remainder of the 2025 season due to his involvement in the brawl. Busquets, however, avoided league sanctions despite being filmed putting his hand in Vargas’ face during the fracas.

For Inter Miami, currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, losing Suárez comes at a crucial stretch as the club pushes for better playoff positioning.

Related teams and leagues
Inter Miami CF Inter Miami CF Schedule Inter Miami CF News Inter Miami CF Transfers
Related Team News
Leagues Cup Issues Heavy Bans for Suarez, Busquets and Aviles After Final Clash Football news 05 sep 2025, 17:13 Leagues Cup Issues Heavy Bans for Suarez, Busquets and Aviles After Final Clash
Messi Skips Ecuador Trip to Focus on Inter Miami and MLS Push Football news 05 sep 2025, 16:35 Messi Skips Ecuador Trip to Focus on Inter Miami and MLS Push
Luis Suárez issues statement and apologises for behaviour after Leagues Cup final Football news 05 sep 2025, 04:19 Luis Suárez issues statement and apologises for behaviour after Leagues Cup final
Inter Miami and Suárez Respond After Leagues Cup Final Controversy Football news 04 sep 2025, 20:48 Inter Miami and Suárez Respond After Leagues Cup Final Controversy
Messi during the final match against Seattle Football news 04 sep 2025, 08:32 Lionel Messi accused of threatening his compatriot
Orlando City Files Formal Complaint Over Officiating in Leagues Cup Semifinal Football news 03 sep 2025, 19:55 Orlando City Files Formal Complaint Over Officiating in Leagues Cup Semifinal
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores