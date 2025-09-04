Inter Miami and Suárez Respond After Leagues Cup Final Controversy

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Football news Today, 20:48
Inter Miami released a statement following the post-match altercations in the Leagues Cup Final, which ended with Seattle Sounders lifting the trophy. “Inter Miami condemns the altercations that took place following the conclusion of the Leagues Cup Final,” the message read. “These actions do not reflect the values of our sport, and we remain committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship both on and off the pitch.” The club added that it is “working closely with Leagues Cup and MLS officials to ensure the situation is addressed appropriately.”

Luis Suárez, whose reaction became the central controversy, also addressed the incident after spitting at a Seattle staff member. The Uruguayan striker acknowledged his mistake in a statement shared on social media: “It was a moment of high tension and frustration… but that does not justify the reaction I had. I was wrong, and I sincerely regret it.” Suárez began by congratulating Seattle on their triumph before adding: “This is not the image I want to show my family, who suffer because of my mistakes, nor my club, which does not deserve to be affected by something like this.”

He further expressed his regret to all those impacted: “I feel bad about what happened, and I don’t want to miss the opportunity to recognize it and apologize to everyone who felt offended by what I did.” MLS has not yet announced disciplinary measures, but an official decision is expected soon regarding potential sanctions against Suárez and others involved in the post-match scuffle.

