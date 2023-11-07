RU RU NG NG
Mkhitaryan has decided on his future at Inter

Football news Yesterday, 08:09
According to Fabrizio Romano, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, one of the greatest players in the history of Armenian football, is likely to continue playing for Inter Milan.

According to the source, the Nerazzurri have already offered the 34-year-old a new contract for one year with the option of extending for another season.

It is already known that the footballer himself and the club have a positive attitude towards this proposal, and it is believed that the extension of Mkhitaryan’s contract is only a matter of time.

In the current Serie A season, he played 11 matches, made two accurate shots and made two assists. Previously, he played for such clubs as Pyunik, Metallurg, Shakhtar, Borussia, Manchester United, Arsenal and Roma.

The Armenian footballer has been playing for Inter since 2022. Last season, the team reached the Champions League final, but lost to Manchester City.

