Mkhitaryan spoke about the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Henrik Mkhitaryan, Inter midfielder and former Armenian national team player, has expressed his views on the conflict between his home country and Azerbaijan.

As is known, the armed confrontation is related to the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh.

In connection with the outbreak of hostilities, the star football player called on his fans, the sports community and journalists to help spread the voice for a peaceful resolution of the conflict.

“I ask my fans, the entire sports world and colleagues from the media not to remain silent about the situation. You must help spread the voice for the restoration of peace,” Mkhitaryan wrote on one of the social networks.

Let us remind you that Mkhitaryan became a player of the Milan club in the summer of 2022. Since then, he has made 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

Last season, the Armenian and his team reached the Champions League final, where they lost to Manchester City.

Also, as part of the Nerazzurri, Mkhitaryan won the Italian Cup and Super Cup.