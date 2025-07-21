Mission accomplished! Sam Beukema is a Napoli player

Napoli have secured their coveted signing.

Details: Earlier today, Napoli's official account on social network X announced the signing of 26-year-old central defender Sam Beukema from Bologna and the Netherlands national team.

The transfer fee is reported to be around €30 million, with the player signing a contract with the Neapolitans until 2030.

It's worth noting that another Dutchman, Noa Lang, also joined Napoli earlier in this transfer window.

Last season, Beukema made 47 appearances for Bologna, providing two assists.

Reports indicate that Sam was one of Napoli's top targets this transfer window, and as we've seen, the club is demonstrating serious intent for the upcoming season.

