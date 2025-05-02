RU RU ES ES FR FR
Missed Kevin. A funny moment with Haaland and De Bruyne at Manchester City training

Manchester City star Erling Haaland was clearly missing team training, but it seems he missed Kevin De Bruyne most of all. The official Citizens Instagram account shared a hilarious video featuring the Norwegian striker and the Belgian playmaker during a club training session.

The video shows Haaland running up to Kevin with a huge grin, giving him a big hug and then planting a kiss on his cheek before dashing away. The clip is captioned, “Erling clearly missed training with KDB!,” topped off with a laughing emoji.

De Bruyne and Haaland have truly formed a lethal partnership at Manchester City—Belgium’s maestro providing the assists, Norway’s goal machine finishing them off. But the crucial point in this story is that this dynamic duo is about to be split up, as De Bruyne will leave City at the end of the current season.

It’s worth noting that this hasn't been Kevin's best season statistically. He’s made 35 appearances across all competitions, notching just 5 goals and 8 assists. Haaland, meanwhile, has racked up 30 goals and 4 assists in 40 matches in all tournaments.

