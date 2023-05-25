Mircea Lucescu has made a decision about his future at Dynamo Kyiv

The head coach of Dynamo Kyiv, Mircea Lucescu, intends to continue his work at the Ukrainian club in the upcoming season.

"We believe that there are all the grounds to assume that next season the football club Dynamo Kyiv will be led by Mircea Lucescu. The Romanian coach is determined to fulfill the remaining year of his contract," reports the Telegram channel "Dynamo Kyiv Inside."

Currently, the Romanian specialist is recovering from a leg surgery, and the responsibilities of the head coach are temporarily being carried out by Oleksandr Shovkovskyi.

In the current season, under the guidance of the 77-year-old Lucescu, Dynamo Kyiv occupies the fourth place in the Ukrainian championship, which grants them the opportunity to participate in the UEFA Conference League.

