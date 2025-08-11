RU RU ES ES FR FR
Minnesota United Turn Down LaLiga Bid for Star Forward Tani Oluwaseyi

Football news Yesterday, 23:35
According to MLS insider Tom Bogert, Minnesota United have rejected an offer of more than $4 million for star forward Tani Oluwaseyi. The bid, from a top-half LaLiga side, did not meet the MLS club’s valuation of the Canadian international.

Oluwaseyi, 25, is enjoying a career-best season, tallying 12 goals and 7 assists in all competitions. He is one of just four MLS players ranked in the top 20 for both goals per 90 minutes (0.52) and assists per 90 minutes (0.36), alongside Lionel Messi, Martín Ojeda, and Hirving Lozano.

Drafted 17th overall in 2022, he saw little action as a rookie before excelling on loan at San Antonio FC with 16 goals. He broke out in MLS in 2024 with 8 goals and 5 assists in just over 1,000 minutes. Internationally, he has scored twice in 15 caps for Canada.

It's not only a question of getting the right price: with Minnesota’s roster down to just 21 active players, squad depth becomes a factor. For now, Oluwaseyi remains with the Loons, but his rise suggests an eventual move abroad is only a matter of time.

