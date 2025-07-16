Milton Valenzuela Set to Join Independiente After Leaving Swiss Side Lugano

Independiente have secured a key signing to address their left-back vacancy by reaching a verbal agreement with Milton Valenzuela. As reported by TyC Sports, the Argentine defender will join the club on a free transfer after parting ways with FC Lugano and is expected to sign a contract through the end of 2026.

Valenzuela, 26, had previously been on the radar of Racing and was once offered to River Plate as a potential replacement for Fabrizio Angileri in 2022. This time, with gaps in defense left by Álvaro Angulo’s transfer to Pumas and Adrián Sporle’s departure to Belgrano, Independiente moved quickly to finalize the deal.

The club’s interest doesn’t end there. Head coach Julio Vaccari continues to push for the signing of Facundo Zavala from Olimpia. An improved $2.5 million offer for 75% of his rights is currently being considered by the Paraguayan club, and there’s growing optimism that a deal will be reached.

With prior experience in Newell’s Old Boys and Major League Soccer, Valenzuela brings much-needed depth and versatility to a squad undergoing significant changes ahead of the new season.