Milan - PSG: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
On Tuesday, November 7th, a match in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League will take place at San Siro, where Milan will host Paris Saint-Germain.
In the previous encounter held in France, the Parisians dismantled Milan with a resounding scoreline of 3-0, leaving the Italian club utterly bereft of opportunities. Pioli's squad has had a lackluster start to their European campaign. After three rounds, they have garnered a mere two points and, moreover, Milan has failed to register a single goal. PSG, on the other hand, has secured victory twice in three matches, although they suffered a crushing defeat to Newcastle United with a score of 1-4.
Dailysports.net has provided information about where to watch the match in various countries around the world. It is worth noting that the game will commence at 21:00 Central European Time.
- Australia - Stan Sport
- Cameroon - SuperSport
- Canada - DAZN
- Kenya - SuperSport
- New Zealand - beIN
- Nigeria - SuperSport
- South Africa - SuperSport
- Uganda - SuperSport
- United Kingdom - TNT Sports
- United States - CBS, TUDN
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN
- Angola - SuperSport
- Anguilla - Flow Sports
- Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
- Bahamas - Flow Sports
- Barbados - Flow Sports
- Belize - ESPN Norte
- Botswana - SuperSport
- British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
- Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
- China - CCTV, iQIYI
- Dominica - Flow Sports
- Gambia - SuperSport
- Ghana - SuperSport
- Grenada - Flow Sports
- Hong Kong - beIN
- India - Sony
- Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
- Israel - The Sports Channel
- Jamaica - Flow Sports
- Japan - WOWOW
- Lesotho - SuperSport
- Liberia - SuperSport
- Madagascar - SuperSport
- Malawi - SuperSport
- Mauritius - SuperSport
- Namibia - SuperSport
- Palestine - beIN
- Panama - Flow Sports
- Rwanda - SuperSport
- Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport
- Singapore - beIN
- South Sudan - beIN
- Sudan - SuperSport
- Tanzania - SuperSport
- Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
- Zambia - SuperSport
- Zimbabwe - SuperSport