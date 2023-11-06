Milan - PSG: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

On Tuesday, November 7th, a match in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League will take place at San Siro, where Milan will host Paris Saint-Germain.

In the previous encounter held in France, the Parisians dismantled Milan with a resounding scoreline of 3-0, leaving the Italian club utterly bereft of opportunities. Pioli's squad has had a lackluster start to their European campaign. After three rounds, they have garnered a mere two points and, moreover, Milan has failed to register a single goal. PSG, on the other hand, has secured victory twice in three matches, although they suffered a crushing defeat to Newcastle United with a score of 1-4.

Dailysports.net has provided information about where to watch the match in various countries around the world. It is worth noting that the game will commence at 21:00 Central European Time.