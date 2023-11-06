Milan - PSG: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

RU RU NG NG
Football news
On Tuesday, November 7th, a match in the fourth round of the UEFA Champions League will take place at San Siro, where Milan will host Paris Saint-Germain.

In the previous encounter held in France, the Parisians dismantled Milan with a resounding scoreline of 3-0, leaving the Italian club utterly bereft of opportunities. Pioli's squad has had a lackluster start to their European campaign. After three rounds, they have garnered a mere two points and, moreover, Milan has failed to register a single goal. PSG, on the other hand, has secured victory twice in three matches, although they suffered a crushing defeat to Newcastle United with a score of 1-4.

Dailysports.net has provided information about where to watch the match in various countries around the world. It is worth noting that the game will commence at 21:00 Central European Time.

  • Australia - Stan Sport
  • Cameroon - SuperSport
  • Canada - DAZN
  • Kenya - SuperSport
  • New Zealand - beIN
  • Nigeria - SuperSport
  • South Africa - SuperSport
  • Uganda - SuperSport
  • United Kingdom - TNT Sports
  • United States - CBS, TUDN

Other countries:

  • Algeria - beIN
  • Angola - SuperSport
  • Anguilla - Flow Sports
  • Antigua and Barbuda - Flow Sports
  • Bahamas - Flow Sports
  • Barbados - Flow Sports
  • Belize - ESPN Norte
  • Botswana - SuperSport
  • British Virgin Islands - Flow Sports
  • Cayman Islands - Flow Sports
  • China - CCTV, iQIYI
  • Dominica - Flow Sports
  • Gambia - SuperSport
  • Ghana - SuperSport
  • Grenada - Flow Sports
  • Hong Kong - beIN
  • India - Sony
  • Ireland - RTE, Virgin, Livescore
  • Israel - The Sports Channel
  • Jamaica - Flow Sports
  • Japan - WOWOW
  • Lesotho - SuperSport
  • Liberia - SuperSport
  • Madagascar - SuperSport
  • Malawi - SuperSport
  • Mauritius - SuperSport
  • Namibia - SuperSport
  • Palestine - beIN
  • Panama - Flow Sports
  • Rwanda - SuperSport
  • Saint Lucia - Flow Sports
  • Sierra Leone - SuperSport
  • Singapore - beIN
  • South Sudan - beIN
  • Sudan - SuperSport
  • Tanzania - SuperSport
  • Trinidad and Tobago - Flow Sports
  • Zambia - SuperSport
  • Zimbabwe - SuperSport
