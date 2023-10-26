Milan is the first Italian team not to score in five consecutive matches in the Champions League

RU RU NG NG
Yesterday, 13:09
Milan has become the first Italian team not to score in five consecutive UEFA Champions League matches, as reported by Opta.

On Wednesday, October 25, Milan played a match in the third round of the Champions League against PSG. Parisians defeated the "Rossoneri" with a score of 3-0. Thus, the Italian team set a record for the most consecutive goalless matches in the Champions League.

In addition to the match against PSG, Milan failed to score in two previous matches against Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund. Also, in the previous season, the Italians reached the semifinals of the Champions League, where they lost to Inter Milan (0-2 and 0-1).

It's worth noting that in yesterday's game, Milan made history by fielding a starting line-up without a single Italian player for the first time in the UEFA Champions League.

