“Metalist 1925” – “Metalist” - 2:0 (video review)

In the 27th round of the Ukrainian Premier League, "Metalist 1925" defeated "Metalist" with a score of 2:0.

The victory was secured by goals from Nikita Bezuhlyi and Andriy Chiruk.

"Metalist 1925" climbed to the ninth position in the league table with 30 points, while "Metalist" remained in the relegation zone in 15th place with 22 points.

"Metalist 1925" - "Metalist" - 2:0 (0:0)

Goals: Bezuhlyi, 58 - 1:0, Chiruk, 68 - 2:0

"Metalist 1925": Mozil - Kovalenko (Rudavskyi, 69), Bezuhlyi, E. Tkachuk, Zhychykov - Ya. Martyniuk (A. Tkachuk, 81), Habelok, Vachiberadze - Remenyuk (Abdullaev, 52), Chiruk (Ostrovskyi, 80), Rusin (Dmytrenko, 80).

"Metalist": Kostyk - Korrall, Porokh (Nikolishin, 37), Mizyuk, Vlaga - Ralyuchenko, Samuel (Bahachanskyi, 46), Chaikovskyi (Panasenko, 77) - Kartushov (Boychuk, 77), Chidomere (Ryazantsev, 61), Naumets.

