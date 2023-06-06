Messi's return to Barcelona would freeze another transfer
Football news Today, 09:30
Photo: PSG twitter
"Barcelona are actively working on the signing of Lionel Messi, but that could hinder another deal.
We are talking about the transfer of midfielder Ilkay Gündogan from Manchester City.
The signing of Messi would freeze the deal on the German player, but the club is not going to give up the opportunity completely just yet.
"Barcelona must free up its payroll to sign new players, and can only afford one player with that level of salary.
