Messi’s Return Sparks Hope at Inter Miami

Inter Miami offered positive signs about Lionel Messi’s fitness, according to updates released through the club’s official channels. The Argentine captain was back on the training field Monday in Fort Lauderdale, just days before the 2025 Leagues Cup semifinal against Orlando City. Messi had missed the quarterfinal victory over Tigres UANL and was also left out of the squad that faced D.C. United in MLS play over the weekend.

The forward had been sidelined with a muscle injury that kept him out for two weeks. He later felt discomfort after the match against LA Galaxy, where he delivered a standout performance with a long-range strike and a clever assist to Luis Suárez. That setback prevented him from training earlier last week and ruled him out of the Tigres clash. His participation in ball work this week has now raised expectations that he could feature in Wednesday’s decisive match for a place in the final.

Jordi Alba was also back with the group after a knock against Tigres, providing another important boost. Head coach Javier Mascherano carefully managed the workload of key veterans such as Suárez, Rodrigo De Paul and Sergio Busquets, who started on the bench in MLS action to preserve energy for the semifinal against Orlando.

The match carries extra weight beyond a berth in the final. The winner will also secure a direct ticket to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup. Inter Miami already lifted the Leagues Cup in 2023 under Gerardo Martino, and Mascherano is now chasing the chance to guide the young club to its second international trophy.