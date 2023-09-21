Messi was accused of rude communication with a PSG player

As a PSG player, Argentine forward Lionel Messi aggressively communicated and insulted defender Vitinha.

According to information from a L'Equipe source, there were disagreements between the players, which was known to everyone in the locker room.

As you know, Messi joined the Parisian club in 2021 and played for them until 2023. As for Vitinha? he joined the French team in July 2022.

According to the source, during one of the team's training sessions, Messi told Vitinier: "You are not only weak, but you also hurt me." The incident occurred in early 2023.

Vitinha is the team's main player this season. He scored one assist in six matches for the French club.

At the same time, Messi moved to the American Inter Miami in the summer, for which he has already scored 11 goals and made five assists in 11 matches in all competitions.

Earlier it became known that Messi would not be able to help his new team in the next match of the US Championship.