RU RU NG NG
Main News Messi was accused of rude communication with a PSG player

Messi was accused of rude communication with a PSG player

Football news Today, 06:17
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Messi was accused of rude communication with a PSG player Messi was accused of rude communication with a PSG player

As a PSG player, Argentine forward Lionel Messi aggressively communicated and insulted defender Vitinha.

According to information from a L'Equipe source, there were disagreements between the players, which was known to everyone in the locker room.

As you know, Messi joined the Parisian club in 2021 and played for them until 2023. As for Vitinha? he joined the French team in July 2022.

According to the source, during one of the team's training sessions, Messi told Vitinier: "You are not only weak, but you also hurt me." The incident occurred in early 2023.

Vitinha is the team's main player this season. He scored one assist in six matches for the French club.

At the same time, Messi moved to the American Inter Miami in the summer, for which he has already scored 11 goals and made five assists in 11 matches in all competitions.

Earlier it became known that Messi would not be able to help his new team in the next match of the US Championship.

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Inter Miami CF Ligue 1 France MLS USA
Popular news
Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Today, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football
Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Today, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union
Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League Football news Today, 01:00 Müller joined the "club" of Ronaldo and Casillas in the Champions League
Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half Football news Yesterday, 23:52 Inter Miami crushed their opponents, Messi was replaced in the first half
Modric could become Messi's teammate Football news Yesterday, 02:30 Modric could become Messi's teammate
PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity Football news 15 sep 2023, 01:00 PHOTO. 46-year-old Ronaldo converted to Christianity
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site MelBet Visit site Bet365 Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:12 “Even children are better at goalkeeping.” Fans destroyed Onana after the match with Bayern Football news Today, 06:17 Messi was accused of rude communication with a PSG player Football news Today, 06:09 Messi will miss Inter Miami's next match Football news Today, 05:35 Sturm's young footballer will miss the Europa League match for an unusual reason Football news Today, 05:29 Nominees for the Champions League Player of the Week award have been announced Football news Today, 04:34 Shakhtar's management accused FIFA of destroying Ukrainian football Football news Today, 04:28 Joao Felix turned down big money to move to Barcelona Football news Today, 02:59 It became known who took the blame for the defeat of Manchester United Football news Today, 02:43 Ancelotti spoke about the difficult match between Real and Union Football news Today, 02:00 Chelsea will receive 500 million from an American company for the reconstruction of the stadium
Sport Predictions
Football Today Rennes vs Maccabi Haifa prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Eintracht vs Aberdeen prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today LASK vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Sheriff vs Roma prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Panathinaikos vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Rangers vs Real Betis: prediction and betting tips on the Europa League match on September 21, 2023 Football Today West Ham vs Backa Topola prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Zorya vs Gent prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Dinamo Zagreb vs Astana prediction and betting tips on September 21, 2023 Football Today Ajax vs Marseille predictions and betting tip on September 21, 2023