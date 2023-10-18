RU RU NG NG
Messi said whether he is ready to leave Inter Miami in the winter

Football news Today, 07:55
Photo: Inter Miami Twitter/Author unknown

Inter Miami and Argentina national team striker Lionel Messi once again confirmed that he is not going to leave his team for a break between the seasons.

Thus, the Argentine made it clear that he will not move to Barcelona or any other club this coming winter.

Let us remind you that Messi’s team will definitely not play the MLS TV playoffs. Despite this, the team still has two games left in the regular championship. After this, the US will have a pause of four months. Inter Miami will not play games during this period of time.

There were rumors that Messi could go to Europe on a short-term loan, but the footballer himself, as it turned out, was not considering such a career option.

"We were close to making the playoffs. It's a shame. I had to miss a lot of games due to injury. We had a few injuries, it was a very difficult July because we played every three days with a lot of travel.

Despite this, we won the trophy for Inter Miami. I will play in the remaining matches, after which there will be holidays with my family, I will be able to devote more time to my family. I'll be back in January to start preparing for the new season. I will try to approach the new season in better shape, as always,” Ole quotes Messi.

