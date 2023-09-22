Messi reveals where his Ballons d'Or are kept

World football legend Lionel Messi, who now represents the American Inter Miami and the Argentina national team, told some interesting details from his life.

In particular, the Argentinean star admitted where he keeps his Ballons d'Or.

He stated that all his awards are in Barcelona, in his own museum. His Ballons d'Or, golden boots, T-shirts and other items related to his achievements are kept there, Messi said in an interview with AS.

Let us remind you that as of 2023, the captain of the Argentina national team has seven Golden Balls in his collection. In 2023, he was also nominated for this prestigious award. In terms of the number of these awards, Messi is the record holder and it is unlikely that anyone will be able to surpass this figure in the near future. Bookmakers, meanwhile, expect that Messi is close to also receiving his eighth Ballon d'Or, although it is too early to talk about this.

In the summer transfer window, Lionel Messi moved to Inter Miami, and before that he played for Barcelona and PSG. His contract with the American club runs until 2025.

In his first season for his new club, Messi took part in 12 matches in all competitions, scoring 11 goals and making 5 assists.