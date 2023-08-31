RU RU NG NG
Messi played a historic match for Inter Miami

Football news Today, 06:00
Messi played a historic match for Inter Miami Photo: Inter Miami Twitter

In the match against Nashville, the Argentine forward of Inter Miami, Lionel Messi, scored neither a goal nor an assist.

This happened to him for the first time since the transition to the American team.

Note that the meeting itself ended in a goalless draw, and team captain Lionel Messi spent all 90 minutes on the field.

Interestingly, Inter Miami also did not win for the first time when the Argentine striker was on the field. Prior to that, the team had a series of nine victories.

In total, Lionel played 12 games for the American club, in which he scored nine goals and gave three assists.

Currently, Inter Miami is in the penultimate place in the MLS Eastern Conference standings with 22 points in the asset.

As for the “Nashville”, the rival “Inter Miami” is in ninth place with 39 points. Leads the Cincinnati standings with 54 points.

In the next round, “Inter Miami” will play with “Los Angeles”, the meeting will be held on September 4th. At the same time, Nashville will face Charlotte the day before.

