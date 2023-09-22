Messi may not play in the U.S. Open Cup final

RU RU NG NG
Lionel Messi did not get into the application for the next MLS match and it is not a fact whether he will play in the US Open Cup final, Goal reports.

The forward was injured during a World Cup qualifier against Argentina. He missed Bolivia, Sporting Kansas City and Atlanta United. The Argentine started the match with Toronto, but left the field in the 36th minute, again due to injury. In addition to Messi, defender Jordi Alba was injured.

Both players are undergoing medical examinations and as a result, were not included in the lineup before the next MLS match against Orlando City, which will take place on September 24. Also, Messi's participation in the US Open Cup final, which will be held on September 27, is in doubt.

Inter Miami head coach Tata Martino said that this is an unpleasant situation. He knows that medical tests are currently being carried out and Messi is worried about this injury, because of which he cannot play freely. Earlier, the head coach stated that the pair will not participate in the final if they are not fully ready. So the next few days will be crucial.

Messi moved to Inter Miami in the summer of 2023 from PSG. During this time, he scored 11 goals in 12 matches and helped the club win its first ever trophy.

