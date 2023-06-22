Messi may get his first award in the U.S.: he has not yet played a match for his new club
Football news Today, 04:00
Photo: Argentina national team twitter
USA TODAY presented a list of nominees for the Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Award (ESPY) 2023.
Interestingly, Argentine Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi, who has yet to make his U.S. debut, is up for the award.
In addition to him, basketball player Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets, baseball player Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and American soccer player Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs are fighting for the prize.
Recall that Messi won the world championship last year with the Argentine national team.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Yesterday, 14:48 The national team of Ukraine started with a victory at the youth Euro-2023
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:09 Brazil sensationally lost to the African team
Football news 20 june 2023, 17:01 Ronaldo wins Portugal in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 19 june 2023, 17:05 Crushing victory for England, hard-fought successes for France and Ukraine: Euro 2024 qualifying
Football news 19 june 2023, 16:43 England win 7-0 in Euro 2024 qualifier
Football news 19 june 2023, 15:17 Argentina without Messi won a landslide victory in a friendly match
Best bookmakersAll rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 05:50 Arsenal suspended the sale of new kits because of an Adidas error Football news Today, 05:47 Manchester United found a way to get Kane Football news Today, 05:44 The future coach of PSG gave an ultimatum to Neymar Football news Today, 05:34 Felix has two options in the APL Football news Today, 05:32 Lukaku could stay in the Italian league Football news Today, 05:29 Mount is one step away from a move to Manchester United Football news Today, 05:12 Fred may change clubs Football news Today, 05:00 Lewandowski told where he wants to finish his career Football news Today, 04:53 Courtois may make an unexpected decision on his career Football news Today, 04:35 Lautaro Martinez could have an important role at Inter
Sport Predictions
Football Today Norway vs Switzerland predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football Today Czech Republic vs England predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football Today Germany vs Israel predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023 Football Today France vs Italy predictions and betting tips on June 22, 2023