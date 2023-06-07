Messi has reportedly turned down a contract with a salary of over one million euros per day

Forward Lionel Messi, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and the Argentina national team, has declined a move to Al-Hilal, as reported by journalist Elena Condis on her Twitter account.

According to the source, the Saudi club offered the player a three-year contract worth a total of 1.5 billion euros. This would have amounted to a daily salary of 1.37 million euros. However, the forward has made the decision to join Inter Miami.

In the current season, the 35-year-old Messi has played 41 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 21 goals and providing 20 assists. His contract with the club runs until the summer of 2023.