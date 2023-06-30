Messi got another recognition in Europe

Lionel Messi's goal for PSG against Benfica in the group stage of the Champions League was chosen as the best goal of the season.

It was reported by the press service of UEFA.

The goal was scored as a result of a beautiful combination involving Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. The Argentine delivered the decisive attack from the penalty area.

Recall that Manchester City of England beat Inter 1-0 in the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League final.