Messi effect: tickets for Inter Miami matches are sold at crazy prices

After Lionel Messi arrived at Inter Miami, the number of fans who want to attend the team's matches has increased significantly.

Along with the club's growing popularity, season ticket prices for the 2024 season have soared, Marca reports.

The cheapest ticket for Inter Miami matches, which used to cost $25, now sells for $280.

Despite this price jump, there is still a huge demand for the opportunity to watch Messi play live. The number of applications for season tickets increased by 1215%.

According to the source, prices for season tickets in different sections have also increased significantly. If previously one of these passes for the season cost 3.6 thousand dollars, now it will cost 7.65 thousand dollars. So a fan would have to pay about $450 to play.

The most exclusive front row seats on the east side of the stadium sell for $13,000. Along with the ticket, the fan receives access to the VIP area. However, more expensive places are available on the west side, costing nearly $46,000 per season. Fans are offered drinks and food while attending matches.