Messi disappointed that Barcelona does not make him an offer

At the moment, PSG forward Lionel Messi is worried because Barcelona have not yet made him an offer for his future collaboration.

According to journalist Gerard Romero, the athlete is nervous as he had hoped to settle the matter last week.

Meanwhile, media reports say that the Catalan club is negotiating with Messi informally, but he has not received a formal offer due to financial constraints.

"Barcelona is trying to overcome this problem by agreeing an economic plan with La Liga, but permission to do so has not yet been received.