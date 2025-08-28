RU RU ES ES FR FR
Messi Delivers as Inter Miami Reach the Leagues Cup Final

Football news Today, 21:30
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Lionel Messi once again proved decisive for Inter Miami, leading his team to a 3-1 win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semifinal, according to TyC Sports. Under Javier Mascherano’s guidance, the Argentine star struck twice in 11 minutes to overturn a tough match and secure a place in Sunday’s final.

Orlando went ahead late in the first half through Croatian midfielder Marco Pasalic. The turning point came moments later when Jordi Alba’s cross ended in a weak header from Tadeo Allende. The sequence sparked controversy as Honduran referee Walter Ramos awarded a penalty and sent off defender David Brekalo for a second booking. Messi stepped up and calmly slotted the ball into the bottom right corner past Pedro Gallese.

The comeback was complete shortly after. Messi slipped into the box, exchanged a quick one-two with Alba and finished with a precise left-footed strike across the keeper. The goal took his tally to 22 in 26 matches this season and 61 overall since arriving at Inter Miami. His celebration included a heartfelt embrace with his children on the sideline.

In stoppage time, Venezuelan midfielder Telasco Segovia added the third with a delicate chip assisted by Luis Suárez, sealing the victory and sending the Florida club into the final, where they will face either LA Galaxy or Seattle Sounders.

After the match, Messi admitted he had been dealing with discomfort since the previous clash with Galaxy and felt hesitant in the opening half. “I prepared to be here because I knew how important this match was. In the second half I felt freer,” he said. The 38-year-old forward has been called up by Lionel Scaloni for Argentina’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Ecuador, with the team already qualified for North America 2026.

