Messi assessed Barcelona's chances of winning the Champions League

Inter Miami and Argentina national team forward Lionel Messi spoke about what Barcelona means to him.

It is reasonable to remember that it was in this team that he spent most of his career and won all kinds of trophies at the club level with it.

“Of course, I always watch with interest what is happening in Barcelona. I love this club and will love it all my life. They have a great team that is ready to fight for the Champions League title. I have no doubt that they are one of the candidates to win. You just have to not put too much pressure on them,” Messi told Mundo Deportivo.

Let us remind you that yesterday Messi received the Ballon d'Or award from the French newspaper France Football. The Argentine won the prize for the eighth time in his career, which was an absolute record.

Messi won the Ballon d'Or in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.