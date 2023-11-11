Mbappe's hat-trick enabled PSG to defeat Reims and take the lead in Ligue 1

In the 12th round of the French Ligue 1, Reims hosted PSG.

Before this match, the teams were among the leaders of the championship, with PSG in fourth place and Reims in fifth.

The match started with a goal from the visitors. In the third minute, Kylian Mbappe accurately shot into the lower right corner of the goal from Dembele's pass. A few minutes later, the hosts scored in response, but the goal was disallowed due to offside.

Reims tried to equalize, but instead, they conceded two more goals. Mbappe completed a hat-trick, leading the goal-scoring race with 13 goals.

Reims 0-3 PSG

Goals: Mbappe 3, 59, 82.

After this victory, PSG took the lead in the Ligue 1 standings. They will play their next match at home against Monaco, while Reims will travel to face Rennes.