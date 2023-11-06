Mbappe was given important advice about moving to Real Madrid

RU RU NG NG
Samir Nasri, a former Arsenal, Manchester City and Marseille player, has suggested that Kylian Mbappé should not agree with a move to Real Madrid.

He believes that if Mbappé leaves, the PSG squad will be weakened. However, given the club's budget, the Parisians will be able to invite other players, but they will no longer be Mbappé. Currently, Kylian is a very important figure for the club and the national team.

Two years ago, Nasri said he thought he was the best player in the world, and he still thinks so.

“He comes from Paris. He should stay at PSG instead of going to Real Madrid and helping them win their 50th Champions League. I can give myself as an example,” said the Frenchman.

He believes that it is better to be a leader in his team than to leave for another club.

This season, 24-year-old Mbappé has played 10 matches for PSG in Ligue 1, scoring 10 goals and making one assist.

