Mbappé scores in Ligue 1. Kylian's younger brother bags his debut career goal

Mbappé scores in Ligue 1. Kylian’s younger brother bags his debut career goal

Ethan Mbappé nets his first goal in Ligue 1
Football news Today, 14:29
Jan Novak
Mbappé scores in Ligue 1. Kylian’s younger brother bags his debut career goal Photo: x.com/_BeFootball

On Sunday, September 14, Lille snatched a victory at home against Toulouse in the fourth round of France’s Ligue 1.

The win for Les Dogues was delivered by none other than Kylian Mbappé’s younger brother, Ethan. The 18-year-old midfielder struck his maiden goal as a professional. Coming on with just nine minutes remaining, he made a sensational impact in stoppage time, latching onto a cross and firing the ball into the top left corner.

For the record, Ethan joined Lille from PSG in 2024, signing a three-year deal. At the professional level, the younger Mbappé has made 20 appearances, including five for PSG.

