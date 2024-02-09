Mbappe considered the possibility of moving to Liverpool, but due to one detail, it will not happen
Football news Today, 08:03
Mbappe considered the possibility of moving to Liverpool, but due to one detail, it will not happen
Despite his inflated financial demands, PSG winger Kylian Mbappé is also considering future employment options from a sporting perspective.
According to CaughtOffside, the 25-year-old winger seriously considered a move to Liverpool as he was interested in working with Jürgen Klopp, who it is believed would make Mbappé better.
However, even a theoretical transfer to the "Reds" is now impossible, since Klopp's departure eliminates this argument. This is not a serious problem now, as the Merseysiders already have serious strikers in their ranks.
A move to another team, most likely to Real Madrid, seems like a more plausible scenario.
Only time will tell where Mbappé's talents (and astronomical demands) will lead him.
Popular news
Football news Today, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
Biathlon News Today, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
Football news Today, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
Golf News Today, 12:00 Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023
Football news Today, 10:31 Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023
Football news Today, 09:58 Jordan vs Qatar Prediction for the final match by fans
Latest News
Football news Today, 17:00 No italian coaches in Barcelona, and de Jong will be shown the door. Daily Digest for February 9 Football news Today, 16:57 The manager of Liverpool expressed opposition to the concept of a blue card in football Football news Today, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Basketball news Today, 15:52 The basketball player from Denver maintains his leadership in the race for the MVP title Motorsport News Today, 15:23 The schedule of the Formula 1 pre-season test schedule is now known Football news Today, 14:55 Nigeria vs Ivory Coast: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream & TV channel NFL News Today, 14:13 For the first time in history, an NFL game will be held at the Real Madrid stadium Football news Today, 14:10 Beşiktaş completed their second transfer of the day Football news Today, 13:45 Benzema has restored his Instagram account, but not without some cleanup Biathlon News Today, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
Sport Predictions
Football Today Wellington Phoenix vs Western United prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Melbourne Victory vs Macarthur prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Brisbane Roar vs Melbourne City prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Alavés vs Villarreal prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Union Berlin vs Wolfsburg prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Werder Bremen vs Heidenheim prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Darmstadt prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Eintracht Frankfurt and Bochum prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Augsburg vs RB Leipzig prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football 10 feb 2024 Carlisle vs Portsmouth prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024