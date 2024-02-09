Mbappe considered the possibility of moving to Liverpool, but due to one detail, it will not happen

Despite his inflated financial demands, PSG winger Kylian Mbappé is also considering future employment options from a sporting perspective.

According to CaughtOffside, the 25-year-old winger seriously considered a move to Liverpool as he was interested in working with Jürgen Klopp, who it is believed would make Mbappé better.

However, even a theoretical transfer to the "Reds" is now impossible, since Klopp's departure eliminates this argument. This is not a serious problem now, as the Merseysiders already have serious strikers in their ranks.

A move to another team, most likely to Real Madrid, seems like a more plausible scenario.

Only time will tell where Mbappé's talents (and astronomical demands) will lead him.