Mazatlán Eyes Foreign Signing After Samir’s Departure

Mazatlán FC is considering adding a foreign reinforcement to fill the vacancy left by Samir Caetano, who departed for a move to Saudi Arabian football. The Brazilian defender’s exit came after Tigres, owners of his rights, pushed through the deal, leaving the Cañoneros with an open foreign-player slot. The club has yet to decide whether the replacement will be another center-back or a player in a different position.

One internal option is Édgar Yoel Bárcenas, who is recovering from a long-term injury and could return in September. However, his future remains uncertain amid interest from Querétaro’s Gallos Blancos. Bárcenas was not registered for the Apertura 2025 as his spot was given to striker Fábio Gomes, the team’s most recent signing.

In defense, Samir’s exit could pave the way for Lucas Merolla to secure a starting role in the heart of the backline. Meanwhile, Robert Dante Siboldi’s squad is focused on their next challenge: a visit to Monterrey’s Rayados on August 17 at the BBVA Stadium, a match that will test them against a side featuring global stars like Sergio Ramos and Sergio Canales.