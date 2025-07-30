RU RU ES ES FR FR
Mauro Icardi pens emotional post professing his love for his fiancée

Mauro Icardi pens emotional post professing his love for his fiancée

A poetic confession
Lifestyle Today, 04:56
Mauro Icardi pens emotional post professing his love for his fiancée

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi has poured out his heart to his beloved China Suárez in an emotional Instagram post, sharing his feelings for her with fans. The football star took to his page to express his affection in a heartfelt message dedicated to his fiancée.

The Argentine shared a series of romantic photos with China Suárez, accompanied by a deeply emotional caption.

“YOU, the reason everyone looks twice, the one who shines on her own. The perfect chaos of beauty and joy that makes me fall more in love with you every day.

Me, with a thousand flaws, but becoming better ever since you came into my life.

US, the envy of many, the desire of all, the subject of whispers with an ending no one believed in, proof that the real thing exists, serenity that's unsettling, but above all, a reflection of what they lack. I love you, my Kokito, my Chinita, my everything ❤️ @sangrejaponesa.”

Recall that the couple went public with their relationship at the beginning of this year. Previously, Icardi was married to Wanda Nara, with whom he has two daughters.

