Watching the sunset: Mauro Icardi shares a truly romantic photo with his fiancée

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi continues to enjoy his vacation with his beloved China Suarez. The footballer has posted yet another incredibly romantic photo with her in his Instagram Stories.

Icardi reposted a shot from China's page, showing the couple sitting on a yacht, wrapped in each other's arms, admiring the sunset. China captioned the photo with a romantic phrase: “Another sunset together. I love you with all my heart,” and tagged Icardi. She also added a geotag for Istanbul to the snapshot.

Let us remind you that Mauro Icardi has finally recovered from the cruciate ligament injury to his knee, which he suffered back in November last year. The striker has already resumed group training, but has not yet featured in any of the friendly matches Galatasaray is playing during preseason.

It's worth noting that the Turkish club's season kicks off on August 8, when the first round of the Turkish Super Lig takes place. Before that, Galatasaray will play one more friendly—on August 2 against Italian side Lazio.