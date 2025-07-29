Mauro Icardi sends emotional birthday wishes to fiancée China Suárez’s son

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi took to Instagram to post a deeply emotional message, celebrating the birthday of his fiancée’s son.

The Argentine striker shared a touching photo in which he is seen playing with the boy, holding him in his arms. He captioned the image, “Wrapping up a beautiful day! Happy birthday Amanshuli 🎂❤️ Always be very happy! 🙏”.

It’s worth noting that this child, Amancio, is the youngest son of China Suárez from her relationship with renowned Argentine actor Benjamín Vicuña. Yesterday, the boy turned five years old.

Amancio’s birthday celebration took place in Turkey, where China Suárez returned on Sunday, bringing along her three children: daughters Rufina and Magnolia, as well as son Amancio.

For the record, Icardi himself is also a father of two daughters from his previous marriage to Wanda Nara.

On a sporting note, Mauro Icardi has returned to full training with the squad after recovering from last year’s injury, though he has yet to make an appearance in the team’s pre-season friendlies.