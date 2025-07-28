Tenderness. Mauro Icardi shares adorable video with his fiancée China Suárez

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi is gearing up for the new season in Turkey. Joining him there is his fiancée, China Suárez. Previously, it seemed that she had traveled somewhere, but now she has returned—something Icardi announced on his Instagram page.

Mauro posted a short video to his Instagram story, featuring China running up to him, hugging him, and jumping into his arms. He captioned it, “My queen is home again,” adding a princess emoji and heart-eyed smileys.

As a reminder, Icardi and Suárez went public with their relationship at the beginning of this year. In the spring, it was revealed that the couple had become engaged and are already planning their wedding. It's worth noting that the Argentine striker was previously married to Wanda Nara, with whom he has two daughters.

Mauro has also returned to full training after the injury he sustained back in November last year. While he hasn't yet featured in any friendly matches, he is already training with the squad without restrictions.