"Back home again." Mauro Icardi shares photos from Galatasaray's home stadium

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi is eagerly anticipating his return to the pitch in official matches. The Argentine forward has shared new snapshots from the club's home ground on his Instagram page.

Mauro posted several photos from Rams Park, captioning them in Turkish: "Back home again 💛 🦁❤️ Just a little longer ⏳🔙." The striker made it clear that he can't wait for the new season to kick off.

It's worth noting that on July 26, Rams Park hosted a friendly match between Galatasaray and French side Strasbourg. The match ended in a 3-1 victory for the Turkish club. Icardi did not feature in the game, watching from the stands instead.

Additionally, on August 2, Galatasaray are set to play another friendly against Rome's Lazio, before kicking off their new season on August 8. On that day, Galatasaray will open their Turkish Super Lig campaign with a home fixture against Gazisehir from Gaziantep.