Back home. Mauro Icardi shares a personal photo from Istanbul

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi has returned to Istanbul with his team after their preseason training camp in Austria. The striker shared a personal photo from the Turkish capital on his Instagram page.

Icardi posted a picture of himself sitting at a table, enjoying his morning coffee against the backdrop of a stunning seaside view. He captioned the photo with the phrase “Good morning, Istanbul” in Turkish, adding Turkish flag and house emojis.

It's worth noting that Galatasaray played a friendly match against Cagliari in Austria yesterday, securing a 3-1 victory. Mauro Icardi did not feature in that game.

The team will play their next friendly in Istanbul the day after tomorrow, on July 26, against French side Strasbourg.

Additionally, Galatasaray’s official matches are just around the corner. On August 8, the Lions will kick off their Turkish Super Lig campaign with a first-round clash against Gazisehir from Gaziantep.