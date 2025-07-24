"Expectation vs. reality": Mauro Icardi playfully trolls his haters

Galatasaray striker Mauro Icardi decided to fire back at his critics by posting a set of hilarious photos on his Instagram page.

The Argentine shared two pictures of himself, adding a witty caption: "After 7 months without football, for the haters 😂😂😂. Expectation vs. reality."

One of the photos, marked as "expectation," is photoshopped to show him extremely overweight, while the other displays Mauro's actual ripped physique with no extra weight, labeled "reality."

It's worth noting that Icardi has finally returned to full training after his injury and is now working with his teammates at the pre-season camp. Previously, he had been sidelined for over half a year after suffering a cruciate ligament injury in his knee back in November 2024.

Additionally, the new season for Galatasaray kicks off on August 8, when the team will play their Turkish Super Lig opener against Gazisehir from Gaziantep.