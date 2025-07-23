Mauro Icardi comments on his long-awaited return after injury

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi has fully recovered from injury and is back training with the team. The forward shared his emotions about his long-awaited comeback on his Instagram page.

Icardi posted training photos accompanied by an emotional caption.

"We keep working... I'm happy to be back with the team and playing again. This is a tough and lengthy injury for any footballer, but I've made it back. An injury that usually takes 8/9 months to heal, and I returned in 7 months. After relentless daily work and following all the recommendations throughout this period, I can finally enjoy playing again. There's still a little way to go before I can fully play, but I'm almost there!! 💪💛 🦁❤️"

It's worth noting that the Argentine striker suffered a cruciate ligament rupture last November, which forced him out for the remainder of the season.