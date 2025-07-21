Mauro Icardi shares new photos from Galatasaray's training camp in Austria

Galatasaray star Mauro Icardi is back in action with the squad at their training camp, returning after a lengthy rehabilitation from injury. The striker posted fresh photos with his teammates on his Instagram page.

Read also: Mauro Icardi congratulates everyone on International Tattoo Day

Icardi shared snapshots showing him working out alongside his teammates on the pitch, as well as relaxing in the hotel pool. Joining him in the photos are Álvaro Morata, Lucas Torreira, Nicolò Zaniolo, and others.

According to the caption on his post, Galatasaray are currently holding their pre-season camp in Austria, gearing up for the upcoming campaign. As part of their preparations, the Turkish side will play several friendly matches in the coming days—facing Italy's Cagliari and Lazio, as well as France's Strasbourg.

It's worth noting that the Turkish Super Lig kicks off in early August—on the 8th, Galatasaray will take on Gazisehir Gaziantep in their opening match of the season.