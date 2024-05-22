Maurizio Sarri is close to a new job. The club that has made an offer to the Italian has been named

Famous Italian coach Maurizio Sarri is close to returning to the coaching bridge. As reported by the Spanish media, in the services of a specialist interested in Sevilla.

Sevilla offers Sarri a three-year contract, and he will agree to it under two conditions. Firstly, he wants the transfer case he offered to the club to be accepted. Also, the Italian intends to bring a coaching staff of six assistants with him to the Andalusian club.

Quique Sánchez Flores will cease to be Sevilla's head coach at the end of the season. The parties have decided to end their co-operation by mutual consent.

At the moment, Sevilla is on the 13th line in the La Liga standings with 41 points in the asset. In the final match of the season, the Nervions will play against Barcelona.

Sarri, 65, left his post as head coach of Lazio in March this year.