Mauritania vs Tanzania: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 6, 2025

Mauritania and Tanzania are set to face off in the second round of the African Nations Championship. The Dailysports team brings you all the key details on where and when to watch this matchup.

Mauritania vs Tanzania: what you need to know about the match

Mauritania opened their African Nations Championship campaign against Madagascar. While the Mauritanians applied more pressure going forward, they were unable to find the back of the net. On the bright side, they also kept a clean sheet. With one point from their first match, Mauritania currently sit second in the group standings.

Tanzania, on the other hand, kicked off the tournament with a convincing victory. They faced Burkina Faso, scoring in the final moments of the first half and again midway through the second. The 2-0 win puts them at the top of the table after the first round. However, with three more matches to play, everything is still up for grabs—though a strong start is always a good sign.

Mauritania vs Tanzania: when and where will the match take place?

The second-round African Nations Championship match between Mauritania and Tanzania is scheduled for Wednesday, August 6, with kickoff set for 19:00 Central European Time.

Kickoff times in different countries around the world:

Los Angeles 10:00

New York 13:00

Panama 13:00

Toronto 13:00

Port of Spain 14:00

London 18:00

Yaoundé 19:00

Abuja 19:00

Cape Town 0:00

New Delhi 22:30

Sydney 03:00

Kiribati 05:00

Mauritania vs Tanzania: where to watch the match online?

The official broadcasters of the African Nations Championship include beIN Sports, Canal+, New World TV, and IMG. In many African countries, SuperSport and SABC are among the main providers airing the tournament.

In addition, the match will be available in Canada on beIN, fuboTV, and Fanatiz. In the United States, Fanatiz is also one of the main streaming platforms for this fixture.