Mauritania vs Tanzania prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Mauritania vs Tanzania prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025

Jan Novak Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Mauritania vs Tanzania prediction Photo: x.com/Tanfootball/ Author unknownn
Review Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the second round of the African Nations Championship group stage, Mauritania and Tanzania are set to clash. The match will take place on Wednesday, August 6, with kick-off scheduled for 19:00 Central European Time. I'm backing a bet on the game's goal potential.

Match preview

Mauritania enter the tournament as solid mid-table contenders, capable of challenging more established opponents. In the opening round, they battled to a draw against Madagascar (0-0), despite having a numerical advantage during the match. Nevertheless, Mauritania struggled to break down a packed defense, highlighting issues with creativity and finishing in the final third.

The team relies on organization and, above all, tight defensive play. Offensively, Mauritania often opts for long balls and set-pieces, counting on the strength of their central striker and second balls. So far, this approach hasn't yielded significant results, but the squad has potential.

Compared to an inconsistent Tanzania, Mauritania appear more structured and disciplined. They caused a major upset in qualifying by overcoming Mali, with their main assets being teamwork, patience, and strong fitness levels. Still, a win is absolutely crucial for Mauritania to advance from the group.

Tanzania lost their qualifying tie for the final tournament to Sudan, with everything decided in a penalty shootout after both legs ended with narrow victories for each side. Nonetheless, Tanzania are still participating as one of the host nations.

In their opening match, Tanzania played excellent football and comfortably dispatched Burkina Faso. They excelled in attack, creating numerous chances and showing clinical finishing. The 2-0 victory was fully deserved and logical.

The core of the squad is made up of players from Simba, Azam, and Young Africans. It's worth noting that only players from domestic leagues are eligible for this tournament, so Msufa and Samatta are unavailable.

Even so, Tanzania's motivation will be sky-high. A win would make them the favorites to reach the playoffs. They might take some attacking risks again, but that could also increase the likelihood of defensive mistakes, especially under pressure and tournament nerves.

Match facts

  • Mauritania are winless in seven consecutive matches.
  • Tanzania have won their last four games.
  • Mauritania average 0.6 goals per home game, while Tanzania average 1.4 goals per away game.

Probable lineups

  • Mauritania: Sarr, Faraji, El-Abd, Salek, Diop, El-Abd, Mahmoud, Haubott, Teta, Touda, El-Moktar.
  • Tanzania: Ali, Mohamed, Bacca, Dixon, Kapombe, Kagoma, Seleman, Yahya, Salum, Suleiman, Mzize.

H2H

These teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

Given the stakes, we're likely in for a tense rather than spectacular match. However, the need to score could lead to mistakes—especially in the second half and particularly from Mauritania. Tanzania look a bit more stable and preferable. Their opponents will take risks, but that could play into Suleiman's side's hands. My bet: Tanzania to win with a 0 handicap.

