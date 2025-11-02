Mass brawl! Schalke and Borussia Dortmund fans clash at Cologne station
On Saturday, November 1, a massive brawl erupted at Cologne's central station between supporters of Borussia Dortmund and Schalke, as reported by the German outlet Kicker.
According to federal police, around 340 fans from each side were involved in the altercation. The incident occurred when Dortmund fans were returning from an away match against Augsburg, while Schalke supporters were on their way to Karlsruhe.
Preliminary reports suggest the conflict began after a train carrying Schalke fans made an emergency stop next to a platform occupied by Borussia supporters. What followed was a scuffle that quickly escalated into a full-scale confrontation.
Police had to deploy pepper spray and batons to break up the aggressively charged fans and return them to their trains. As a result of the incident, one police officer sustained minor injuries.
No arrests have been made so far, but the investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement is reviewing CCTV footage to identify those involved in the unrest and hold the culprits accountable.